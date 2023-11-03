KALANDANYA Music Promotions (KMP) proprietor Bwalya Kalandanya has urged the Lusaka High Court to order the PF to pay him the K13.5 million it owes him for music services rendered to the party during the 2021 general election campaigns. He has submitted that he has through his witnesses proved that the agreement with the PF was not for free. In his final submissions filed by his lawyers from Messers KBF & Partners, Kalandanya stated that he was entitled to the amount claimed. “We finally submit that the plaintiff has established his entire case on a balance of probabilities, and is therefore entitled to all of the reliefs claimed in the writ of summons and statement of claim dated January 26,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.