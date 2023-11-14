THE Lusaka High Court has adjourned to Wednesday, the matter in which Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda is jointly charged with Mahogany Airlines chief executive officer Jim Belemu, state security officer Francis Mateyo and two others with espionage. The court adjourned the case after the state indicated that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has not yet issued consent to prosecute the matter. Kasanda, Belemu, commercial pilot Patrick Kawanu, police officer Robison Moonga and Mateyo are facing a charge of espionage in relation to the fake gold scam involving US$5.7 million at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). It is alleged that the five on August 13, 2023, in Chongwe District of Lusaka Province, Zambia, jointly and whilst acting together,…...



