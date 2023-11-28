THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed a couple accused of murdering their 14-year-old maid in August this year to the Lusaka High Court for trial. Majory Chanda, 30, is jointly charged with her husband Smart Mumba, 36, with one count of murder. Chanda, a physician and Mumba, a lecturer, are alleged to have between August 28 and 30, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together murdered Janet Chola Mpundu. The two appeared before Magistrate Kaunda Sakwanda yesterday who read out the charge to them. After being informed by the prosecution that the committal certificate from the DPP was ready, Magistrate Sakwanda explained to the accused that the offence they were facing was only tried in the High Court. She…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.