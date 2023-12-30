THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a police reserve to nine months with hard labour after he was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretences. Lusaka Resident Magistrate Mbuyanwa Sinvula jailed Prince Kangwa yesterday despite his pleas and promises that he would never repeat the offence of swindling people by lying that he had a job to offer at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF). Magistrate Sinvula said cases of duping people out of their money in such a fashion were on the rise and they needed to be stopped by handing down custodial sentences on offenders to serve as an example. Kangwa was charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretences. According to the facts…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.