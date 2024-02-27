THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has granted former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s nephew, Adolphus Mubanga, bail of K150,000 but in his own recognisance, pending his appeal. In November last year, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Mubanga to two years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. He however appealed against the sentence and applied for bail pending his appeal. Ruling on the bail application, High Court Judges Susan Wanjelani, Anne Ononuju and Vincent Siloka granted Mubanga K150,000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties bound in the like sum. The court also ordered Mubanga to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court. “Having perused through...



