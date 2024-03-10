Despite 29 years of marriage, a couple from Chaisa Compound in Lusaka has struggled to establish effective channels of communication and financial management, leading them to seek the intervention of local courts to reconcile their differences. Maureen Muyambango, aged 48, of Chaisa Compound, brought her husband Teddy Hambalangwe, aged 50, to Matero Local Court 2, accusing him of failing to communicate his whereabouts and being opaque about his finances. Muyambango informed Magistrate Lewis Mumba that her husband, a driver, had a habit of disappearing when he had money, turning off his phone, rendering himself unreachable, and returning home penniless. She disclosed that last year, her husband received a pension of K40,033.43 from the Public Service Pensions Fund. However, out of...



