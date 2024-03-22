Former special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda and his lawyer Munalula at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted bail of K40,000 each to former president Edgar Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations, Amos Chanda, his wife, and sister-in-law, pending their appeal against a seven-month sentence. The K40,000 bail has been granted in their own recognisance. Chanda, Mable Nakaundi and Ruth Nakaundi were convicted of obstructing ACC officers and using insulting language, resulting in a seven-month sentence and a fine of K135. They, however, appealed against the sentence and applied for bail pending appeal. During the bail hearing before Magistrate Dominic Makalicha, their lawyer Jonas Zimba argued that the appeal had strong prospects of success and requested bail, assuring that it would not prejudice the State in any way. State Prosecutor...