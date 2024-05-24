A GUARDIAN of five of Tutwa Ngulube’s children aged between 15 and one has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant her an order of interim injunction restraining Tutwa’s sister and widow from illegally and unfairly distributing the deceased’s’ estate. Chuma Catherine Kuntepa has told the court that Tutwa’s sister, Tawanda Tafwakose Ngulube and his widow, Mutepa Glenda Sokontwe, valued the estate and have attempted to illegally and unfairly distribute it. This is in a matter in which Kuntepa has dragged Tutwa’s sister and widow to court, seeking an order that the distribution of the estate to the minors be done under the strict and direct supervision of the Administrator General. In an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for...



