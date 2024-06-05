OVER 20 Chinese nationals have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and admitted to committing cyber related crimes. In April this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) busted an internet fraud syndicate involving Golden Top Support Services resulting in the arrest of 77 suspects and seizure of 13,000 domestic and international sim cards. DEC Director General Nason Banda disclosed that the said company, which was operating in Lusaka’s Roma area, had employed Zambian youths aged between 20 and 25, tasking them with engaging in deceptive conversations with unsuspecting mobile users. 22 Chinese nationals have now been charged with three counts related to misrepresentation, identity-related crimes, and the prohibition of operating a network or providing service license. Li Xianlin is jointly...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.