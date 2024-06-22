PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for forcibly grabbing and confiscating two of his phones. Mwamba wants a declaration that the Attorney General’s agents violated his right to property and privacy under Articles 17 of the Constitution of Zambia. He also wants a declaration that the actions of the police were discriminatory and contravened Article 11 of the Constitution of Zambia. Mwamba further wants a declaration that the conduct of the police violated his right to protection of the law under Article 18 of the Constitution of Zambia. He also wants an order for the immediate return of his confiscated mobile phones during the period of...



