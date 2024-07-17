THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how four motor vehicles were taken from the Zambia Revenue Authority and branded by the Patriotic Front. Allen Simpokolwe, a driver at Wanish Lodge told the court on Tuesday that the vehicles were later given to PF cadres. This is in a matter in which former ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda is jointly charged with former ZRA director administration, Callistus Kaoma with 22 counts of willful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission and abuse of authority. When the matter came up for continued trial before Magistrate Munyinya, Simpokolwe said the vehicles included three Mitsubishi Pajeros and a Toyota Hilux. “In...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.