THE state has closed its case in the matter in which Lumezi MP Munir Zulu is charged with expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa has adjourned the matter to August 20, 2024, for mention and fixing of a date for ruling on a case or no case to answer. In this matter, it is alleged that Zulu, on March 28, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa”, which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons namely the villagers from Bweengwa. When the matter...



