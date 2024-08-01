FORMER ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye SC has sued Kankoyo UPND MP Heartson Mabeta in the High Court, seeking damages for libel and malicious falsehood. The suit relates to Mabeta’s allegations that Mwenye wanted the High Court to order KCM to pay $33 million to Copperbelt Energy, so that he could get $3 million as commission for intimidating Judge Charles Kafunda to end the out-of-court settlement between KCM and its creditors. Mwenye now wants an order of injunction, restraining Mabeta, his agents and servants from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory to him. He further wants exemplary damages, costs of and incidental to the action and interest. In a statement of claim filed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.