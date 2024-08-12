OVER 150 former Investrust Bank employees have sued the Bank of Zambia in the High Court, seeking compensation for losses and damages suffered as a result of the redundancies set in motion by the bank’s compulsory liquidation. Langham Joseph Mwanza and 154 others have also cited Investrust Bank (in liquidation) and Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Limited (ZICB) as respondents. They have told the court that the loses and damages suffered include, but are not limited to, unpaid salaries, benefits and redundancy packages in accordance with the law. The 155 also want the court to declare that the action to place Investrust Bank under compulsory liquidation, preceded by the purchase and assumption agreement with ZICB, was unreasonable, unlawful and unjust. They...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.