THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has ordered the forfeiture of more than 50 properties belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s alleged proxy, Emmanuel Mugala, his company Pittscon Zambia Limited and six others. The others are Mugala’s son Edson, Peter Malao, Lucky Simbeye (directors and shareholders of Pittscon Zambia Limited) and Alexander Sakala, Christine Kalelemba and Pumulo Malao. In this matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) applied to have various properties forfeited, which include numerous vehicles owned by Pittscon Zambia Limited valued at K7 million, 21 residential properties valued at K12.5 million and 32 shops valued at K13.5 million. Other properties include two four-bedroom houses and eight residential units, altogether valued at K5.8 million, belonging to Simbeye. Last...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.