TWO directors of Pittscon Zambia Limited, a company allegedly linked to Edgar Lungu’s proxy, Emmanuel Mugala, have requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Court for leave to appeal a recent judgment that forfeited properties worth over K107 million to the state. The Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, recently ordered the forfeiture of more than 50 properties belonging to Mugala, Pittscon Zambia Limited, and six other individuals. The others involved include Mugala’s son Edson, Peter Malao, Lucky Simbeye, Alexander Sakala, Christine Kalelemba, and Pumulo Malao, all of whom are directors and shareholders in Pittscon Zambia Limited. The forfeited assets comprise 109 residential units, 32 shops, six motor vehicles, two Howo trucks, and two graders, with a total value...



