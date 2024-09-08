FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that his wife, Nancy, is wrongly before court as she has done nothing. In this matter, Lusambo and his wife are charged with 10 counts of corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, tax evasion and conspiracy to fraud. When the matter came up for commencement of defence before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Friday, Lusambo’s lawyer Likando Kalaluka informed the court that the defence was ready to proceed. He added that the accused would give sworn evidence and call about 10 witnesses. In opening his defence, Lusambo, 47, a businessman and politician started by telling the court that his wife...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.