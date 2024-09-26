NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Munir Zulu’s statement that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve parliament was mere politicking. Mpundu has also told the court that Zulu has on more than one occasion been picked up by the police without following laid down procedure. This is in a matter in which Zulu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 (1) (e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu uttered seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8,...



