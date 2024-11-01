THE Luanshya Magistrate Court has convicted Bowman Lusambo of unlawful wounding and has further issued a bench warrant against him after his surety presented a photocopy of a sick note, purporting that he is unwell. Luanshya Resident Magistrate Kalutwa Chiluba has, however, acquitted Lusambo of assault in a matter where he was accused of unlawfully wounding and assaulting two National Democratic Congress (NDC) members. It is alleged that on April 11, 2019, Lusambo, while acting with other unknown people in Mpatamato Township, Luanshya District, Copperbelt Province, assaulted Mary Musonda and unlawfully wounded Stanley Musukwa, both residents of Luanshya District. The matter was set for judgement yesterday, but Lusambo, through his lawyer Makebi Zulu, informed the subordinate court in Luanshya that...



