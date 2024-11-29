LAWYERS representing Bowman Lusambo have told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that continuing proceedings in his corruption case will be irregular, illegal and a nullity as no charge was filed around March 1, 2024. This was after the state failed to file a charge against Lusambo in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court as required by Statutory Instrument 10 of 2024. In this matter, Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. When the matter came up for commencement of defence before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Thursday, Lusambo’s lawyer Nkula Botha made an application. Botha...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here