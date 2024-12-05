THE Court of Appeal has dismissed ZAMRA’s appeal against a High Court ruling in a matter where Honeybee Pharmacy sued the authority. In the ruling in question, the High Court rejected ZAMRA’s application to disregard a writ and statement of claim by Honeybee Pharmacy, which is seeking an order to forbid the authority from revoking the pharmacy’s licence. The Court of Appeal has stated that ZAMRA’s arguments had no merit. In its suit in 2021, Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain ZAMRA by itself, servants, agents or whomsoever from revoking its Pharmaceutical Licence and publishing any information on social media and other platforms calculated at injuring its reputation. According to the statement of claim,...



