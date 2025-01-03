THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man of Kaunda Square Stage Two to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing his grandmother’s television set. In this matter, James Zimba was facing one count of housebreaking and theft Contrary to Section 301(a) and 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence were that Zimba, on October 29, 2024, in Lusaka, did break and enter the dwelling house of Grace Phiri and did steal from therein LECO Television set valued at K4,800, the property of the said Grace Phiri. When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, Zimba pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him. Facts...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here