A LUSAKA business woman has sued the United Teachers Union of Zambia in the High Court demanding payment of K730,000 being the outstanding balance owed to her for supplying t-shirts and chitenges for Teachers’ Day and International Women’s Day. Angela Mbambara also wants damages for breach of contract and interests on the sums found due to her. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mbambara stated that she entered into a contract with the teacher union between September 25, 2023, and March 19, 2024, to supply t-shirts and chitenges for Teachers’ Day and Women’s Day celebrations. Mbambara however stated that the United Teachers Union of Zambia failed to pay the full amount of the...