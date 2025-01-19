THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, not to grant Bowman Lusambo bail pending appeal against a four-year sentence. ACC Legal and Prosecutions Officer Chawezi Nalwenga has told the court that Lusambo has not shown exceptional circumstances to warrant the court to grant him admission to bail pending determination of his appeal. On November 8, 2024, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour on corruption charges. Tembo Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu also fined him K27,000 for tax evasion. Dissatisfied with the sentence, Lusambo appealed against it in the Lusaka High Court and applied to be granted bail. However, on December 9, 2024, Magistrate Hamaundu denied to...



