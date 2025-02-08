THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Subordinate Court Division, to forfeit seven houses belonging to ZAF officer Albert Siyunda and his wife to the state following their conviction. The Commission has argued that the properties they are proceeds of crime. On Tuesday, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya convicted and sentenced Siyunda and his wife, Nandina Lyatamani, to three years imprisonment for possessing seven houses suspected to be proceeds of crime. Siyunda and Lyatamani were charged with seven counts of being in possession of property worth over K8 million, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Friday, ACC Senior Corporate Communications Officer Dr Dorothy Mzumara stated that the properties in question...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here