UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema speaks to Katuba MP Aubrey Kapalasa when he went to thank the people in the area on September 7, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Katuba UPND MP Aubrey Kapalasa has dragged four mining companies controlled by a Chinese national to the High Court, seeking an order for the payment of US$1,500,000, which is the consultancy and advisory fee owed by Ganzhou Investments Limited. Kapalasa also wants an order directing Huake Mining Zambia Company Limited, Neptune Iron Ore Mining Limited and Lintai Mining Company Limited to each pay him US$300,000, being the agreed advisory fee for securing exploration licenses for them. He further wants interest on the sums found payable to him from the date of the cause of action to the date of the judgement, and from the date of judgement to the date of full payment. In a statement of claim filed...