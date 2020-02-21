How Morgan turned K5 into K62,640.85 with betPawa

One weekend changed everything for Morgan Mbao. He bet K5 with betPawa on Saturday morning and had won K62,640.85 by Sunday evening.

The Lusaka car dealer’s initial winnings were K27,232.98, but a 130% win bonus for betting on 24 legs more than doubled his payout. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30 legs.

He said: “The beginning of the year comes with its problems. Winning K62,640.85 is something I can’t comprehend. betPawa, you have given me a great push. I told my friend because I wanted him to confirm if I had really won. Where in the world can you bet K5 and profit K62,640.85?

“That money is going to be injected into my business. I have sorted out all my bills. I don’t owe anyone anything. Thank you betPawa.”

As well as listing what he loves about betPawa – “low stake, 250% win bonus, easy to play and obviously they will pay you” – Morgan emphasised how simple getting started is: “The guy who introduced me to betPawa only spent about 20 minutes teaching me and I was an expert.”

