In an endeavour to capture the breathtaking natural landscapes of countries worldwide, Zambia is preparing to host the second edition of Wiki Loves Earth, a global photography competition. Following the remarkable success of its inaugural event, which received 217 impressive entries, the Wikimedia User Group Zambia (WUGZA) is once again at the forefront of this initiative.

Taking charge as the Project Leader is Chabota Kanguya, a prominent figure and coordinator of the Wikimedia User Group Zambia. With a deep commitment to preserving Zambia’s cultural and natural heritage, Kanguya has played a crucial role in bringing this prestigious event back to the nation for a second time. Under his guidance, the competition promises to be an enriching experience for participants and spectators alike. Kanguya expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to witness Zambia’s nature through the lenses of our talented photographers. We hope this contest will inspire more people to visit and protect our natural heritage.”

Returning as the Head Judge is none other than Jason Mulikita, a renowned photographer and the founder of Chalo Chatu, a Zambian online English-language wiki-based free encyclopaedia. Mulikita’s expertise in capturing the essence of Zambia’s landscapes, coupled with his dedication to preserving and promoting free knowledge, makes him an ideal candidate for this esteemed position. As an influential figure within the Zambian photography community, Mulikita’s discerning eye and extensive knowledge of the nation’s natural beauty will ensure fair and impartial judgement during the competition.

Wiki Loves Earth Zambia 2023 will offer winners a range of prizes, with the top prize set at ZMW 6000. Additionally, recognising the value of every contribution, the organisers have established a ZMW 2000 prize for the last position, encouraging participation from photographers of all skill levels. These prizes not only serve as incentives but also emphasise the significance of celebrating and preserving Zambia’s rich biodiversity. The Competition will run from 1st June to 30th June 2023.

The Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia (WUGZA) is an active and dedicated community of volunteers in Zambia who are passionate about sharing knowledge and information through Wikimedia projects. WUGZA’s primary objectives include organising and participating in various outreach activities, such as edit-a-thons and workshops, to promote the creation and enhancement of Wikimedia content in Zambia. Through their collaborative efforts, WUGZA aims to foster a sense of community and highlight the value of open knowledge sharing in the country.

Wiki Loves Earth 2023 promises to be an exceptional showcase of Zambia’s natural beauty, capturing the nation’s diverse landscapes and raising awareness about the importance of preserving these precious resources. The competition not only provides photographers with a platform to exhibit their talents but also encourages the global community to appreciate the unique wonders of Zambia’s environment. As anticipation builds, participants and nature enthusiasts eagerly await the commencement of this remarkable event, ready to capture the beauty of Zambia’s earth and contribute to the global Wikimedia movement.

For more information: https://w.wiki/6mij

Whatsapp: +260950845064

Twitter: @WikimediaZM

Facebook: Wikimedia User Group Zambia