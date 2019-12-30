FAZ fires communications manager

Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.

by Sishuwa Sishuwa

Every Judgment Is a Lie: A Critique of the Bill 10 Judgment of the Constitutional Court

by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba

State of the Zambian Economy and its Ripple Effects on the Livestock Subsector in 2019

by Chisoni Mumba, PhD

Against the Order of Nature? What about oral and anal sex between man, wife? Think Again!