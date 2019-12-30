Home / Goal Diggers / FAZ fires communications manager

FAZ fires communications manager

By on 30 Dec 2019

The Football Association of Zambia has terminated the contract of its communications manager Mwazipeza Sakala Chanda, barely a year after partying ways with former manager Desmond Katongo.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala stated that the two parted ways on mutual agreement, adding that Chanda would be at FAZ House not later than January 31.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has parted ways with Communications Manager Mwazi Chanda. The two parties have parted ways on mutual consent with Ms. Chanda [being] around until January, 2020 month end,” Kashala stated.

Chanda joined FAZ in April, 2019 and was the first ever woman Communications Manager.

“FAZ has thanked Ms. Chanda for the service rendered to the Association and wished her well in her future endeavours. In the meantime, all communications matters will be handled under the office of the Deputy General Secretary Mr. Joseph Chimpampwe,” stated Kashala.




