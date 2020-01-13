Otieno leaves Red Arrows for Zanaco FC

Red Arrows FC goalkeeper Ian Otieno has officially signed a contract with Zanaco FC, ending his two-year stint at the super league side.

Red Arrows FC confirmed the development in a statement availed to Goal Diggers, Monday.

The shot stopper will be the first to be signed at the club in more than six years as local goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has been number one at the club over the years.

Zanaco had gone on a ten-match losing streak prior to the win over Beninese side ESAE last weekend, prompting new coach Chris Kaunda to bring in Toaster Nsabata’s competitor.

It will be the first signing as well for Kaunda who has been with the club for just four days.

The Kenyan National team goalkeeper joined Red Arrows in February, 2018 and was directly chosen as the first choice keeper.

“Red Arrows Football Club has concluded talks with Zanaco Football Club on the transfer of goalkeeper Ian Otieno. The Club would like to thank the Kenyan International goal custodian for the services rendered to Arrows and wishes him the best of luck at his new Club,” read a statement.

“A full player transfer update will be issued before the close of the transfer window as the Club is yet to conclude other transfer deals subject to medical examinations as well as technical bench intensive assessments.”