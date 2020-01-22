- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Reporter on 22 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 22 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 22 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 16 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSEHome / Goal Diggers / Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clashBy Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’, Zanaco Football Club’s opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage have arrived in Lusaka.
The Zanaco media team confirmed that the Congolese club landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard a South African Airline Flight at 12:25 hrs.
Zanaco will clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo based side on Sunday in what will be a group decider.
The Zambian envoy in the competition will be sent packing if they succumb at home.
Zanaco are third in the group behind their Sunday opponents who are second.
RS Berkane of Tunisia are leading the group currently.
Zanaco are currently going through a purple patch having won four matches in all competition since Chris Kaunda took over as coach following the dismissal of Numba Mumamba.
The team won their first match in the competition when they beat ESAE by three goals to nil at Heroes stadium.
A win will increase the chances for the former Super league champions to qualify to the next round.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
0Related Items
- Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash - 22 Jan 2020
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer - 14 Jan 2020
- Otieno leaves Red Arrows for Zanaco FC - 13 Jan 2020
- Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese players - 13 Jan 2020
- Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup win - 12 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (4,955 views)
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (3,009 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,486 views)
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (2,047 views)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,834 view)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba22 Jan 2020
-
PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi22 Jan 2020
-
High mealie meal prices will persist – IAPRI22 Jan 2020
-
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash22 Jan 2020
-
There’s no vacuum, I am your board, Kafwaya tells ZICTA22 Jan 2020
-
A councillor can rescind their resignation – ECZ22 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article