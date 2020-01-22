Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash

Motema Pembe ‘Imana’, Zanaco Football Club’s opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage have arrived in Lusaka.

The Zanaco media team confirmed that the Congolese club landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard a South African Airline Flight at 12:25 hrs.

Zanaco will clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo based side on Sunday in what will be a group decider.

The Zambian envoy in the competition will be sent packing if they succumb at home.

Zanaco are third in the group behind their Sunday opponents who are second.

RS Berkane of Tunisia are leading the group currently.

Zanaco are currently going through a purple patch having won four matches in all competition since Chris Kaunda took over as coach following the dismissal of Numba Mumamba.

The team won their first match in the competition when they beat ESAE by three goals to nil at Heroes stadium.

A win will increase the chances for the former Super league champions to qualify to the next round.