RED Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has added another goal to his tally, bringing the total to six goals in four games since the Bundesliga resumed four weeks ago.

He has now scored 23 goals in 25 matches and is on course towards winning the golden boot accolade.

His goal on Sunday helped his side record an emphatic 3-1 victory over Lask FC.

Daka was substituted six minutes before time.

His form has triggered interest from European powerhouses.

Daka is reportedly being scouted by various European football clubs now.

Meanwhile, Enock Mwepu completed the match and was a key midfielder of the game.