ZESCO United is looking to make more additions to its squad, following the acquisition of the services of Red Arrows forward Bruce Musakanya on loan.

Musakanya was the first signing of the summer for the club but has now been joined by Lazarous Phiri of Green Eagles who has equally signed a one-year loan deal with the former super league champions.

George Lwandamina seems to be increasing his option and challenge for silverware next season.

Club public relations manager Desmond Katongo stated that the club was delighted to make the additions.

“Zesco United Football Club is delighted to confirm the arrival of Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles. The former Kansanshi Dynamos winger has signed a one-year loan contract subject to completing medicals. ZESCO United Football Club Technical Chairman, Peter Mutale described Phiri as an exciting prospect who will add value to the club,” Katongo stated.

He quoted club technical chairperson Peter Mutale as saying that the club intended to get the best players on the market such as Phiri, whom he described as an exciting winger.

“Lazarus is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him. He is an exciting winger who will bring speed to our game. This is also a great opportunity for him to shine at the biggest stage of the Zambian game,” said Mutale, according to Katongo. “He has joined us on a one-year loan spell with a chance to extend. As a club, we want to get the best on the market.”

And Phiri said it is rare that one gets such an opportunity to play for a big club like ZESCO United.

“This is an important moment for me to prove that I am worth playing for this club. My focus now is to work hard and help the team win trophies,” said Phiri.