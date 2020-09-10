SALZBURG,AUSTRIA,25.AUG.20 - SOCCER - tipico Bundesliga, Premier League, Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool FC, test match. Image shows the rejoicing of Patson Daka (RBS). Photo: GEPA pictures/ Jasmin Walter - For editorial use only. Image is free of charge.

CHIPOLOPOLO hitman Patson Daka netted four goals on Wednesday as Red Bull Salzburg to thrash lower tier side Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz 10-0 in the UNIQA ÖFB Cup first round.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who captained the side, was also on the score sheet, having chipped in one.

Daka scored all the four goals in the first half as his brilliant movements inside the box made scoring looked easy.

By the time the two teams went for a break, the score line read, eight goals to nil in favour of the Austrian champions.

The humiliation began in the 13th minute when Daka assisted Senegalese Sekou Keita who finished neatly to open the score charts.

Daka introduced himself short after as he won a penalty in the 17th minutes after he was brought down in the 6 yard box.

He converted confidently to make two nil in favour of Salzburg.

About 20 minutes into the game, Daka hit the ball beautifully with his left foot, sending it volleying past his opponents shot stopper.

It was three for Salzburg and two for Daka.

A few minutes later the Chipolopolo wonder kid provided another assist, setting up Mohammed Camara who made it four nil.

Daka’s compatriot, Enock, beat the goalkeeper with a close range shot in the 34th minute to make it five nil.

He then scored two goals in two minutes as he benefited from two assist from teammate Rasmus Nissen Kristensen.

Daka had at the time taken charge of the show. Luka Sučić took the tally to eight nil before the interval after he converted from spot kick.

Masaka Okugawa and Max Wöber added to that tally, scoring a goal each to complete the humiliation.

Daka could not register his name on the scoresheet anymore as he was substituted at half time.

Salzburg are in action again on Sunday in the Austrian Bundesliga League match against Wolfsberger AC on Sunday.