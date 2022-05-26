CHARLY, son to Chipolopolo icon Charles Musonda has penned an emotional tribute confirming his departure from Premier League top side Chelsea after a 10-year injury-ravaged spell with the club.

Born in Belgium to Zambian parents, Charly was once a hot prospect tipped for future success but his development was stalled by a cruel knee injury he sustained along the way.

The skillful attacking midfielder wrote on his Instagram page thanking his father Musonda and mother Angela for the support rendered to him during his spells on the treatment table and on the pitch.

“I want to thank my mum and dad; my dad for driving me and my brothers every morning to practice and picking us up. My mum for traveling to all my games, even when we played in Thailand you would be there. You can hold your heads up mum and dad for the incredible job you guys have done. I’m sorry I couldn’t get this one over the line. I love you more than anything else and I know you do too,” he wrote.

He said it was a privilege to have turned up at the Chelsea training ground from the age of 15 and thanked Italian trainer Antonio Conte for handing him his Chelsea debut.

“I had the privilege of being part of, and being able to learn in, such an incredible organisation in world football, and in the process had the opportunity of winning all that was possible at youth level within the club and country playing a part of an important chapter at Cobham – and more importantly doing so while growing as a person,” he wrote.

“From the ages of 15 until 21, I worked extremely hard to make my professional debut at Chelsea, at a time in which it was extremely difficult to do so, and I will always be thankful for the opportunity to have been able to play at the Bridge wearing the blue shirt, which is never a given or should never be taken for granted, particularly from where I come from.”

He is eying to return to football next season having been on the treatment table for the last four years.

“What the future in football holds or where is still unknown, but what I do know is that while being injured I discovered my mental strength is my fortitude, not talent. Another thing that’s for certain is I will be back playing next season,” said Charly.

Charly’s father, Musonda was one of the most skillful players to have turned up for Chipolopolo and spent most of his time in Belgium.

Musonda’s career was also hampered by persistent injuries, a trait that his son inherited.