“A teacher will always be a teacher”, is how Kabwe Warriors coach ‘Chicken George’ Lwandamina summed up the victory over champions Red Arrows in a brought forward MTN Super League Week Four clash which saw goalkeeper Scott Nkongene solely win the railway men their first three points of the season.

Addressing reporters in a post-match interview, Lwandamina said he was happy to win the tough encounter against his former student.

“A very tough match against a good Arrows side with very good brains but a teacher is always a teacher”, Lwandamina said in reference to Mbewe whom he coached when he was Arrows’ coach.

Meanwhile, Mbewe was happy with the performance despite the loss, saying he was impressed with the improvements seen in the team.

“Firstly, we return honour and glory to the almighty God, it was a tough match especially that we lost. We conceded from a set-piece something we could have avoided. Otherwise we played from start to finish. The boys tried to come back in the game but the Warriors goalkeeper Ngokena was on top of is game denying our strikers. We have to shift focus to the Sunday’s fixture against Kansanshi Dynamos,” said Mbewe.

On the field of play, Warriors started brightly as they took the lead through Dominic Chanda in the seventh minute who headed in an Ocean Mushere corner past keeper Kenny Mumba, a lead which the home side defended with their lives till the final whistle.

Arrows had a chance through Ricky Banda to level matters, but the striker failed to beat keeper Ngokene in the 37th minute as Arrows searched for the equaliser.

Nkogene was called into action five minutes later to deny a Prosper Chiluya’s thunderbolt to keep his side in the lead.

Mbewe brought on Conlyde Luchanga at the start of the second half to replace Freddy Tshimenga but it was Warriors who could have doubled the lead through Cephas Mulombwa but Mumba was at hand to deny the visitors in the 55th minute.

In search for a goal, Mbewe brought in veteran striker James Chamanga for Ricky Banda, Edward Tembo for Thomas Zulu and Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda for George Chaloba in the 62nd minute.

The Kabwe Warriors shot stopper Nkongene was in his best form as he denied Luchanga from a header in the 70th minute as the visitors continued to pile pressure in search of an equaliser.

Warriors thought they would have earned a penalty at the death of the match when Tapson Kaseba clashed with Allan Kapila but referee Michael Lyalabi waved play on to the annoyance of the home fans.

On the other end, Marcel Kalonde made a brave Clarence to deny Banda with the last kick of the match.