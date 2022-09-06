THE Women’s National team entertains eSwatini this afternoon knowing victory will see them finish Group B winners at the 2022 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Championship with coach Bruce Mwape calling on players to guard against complacency in order to finish the group with a 100 percent win record. The Copper Queens started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Namibia before thrashing Lesotho 7-0. Coach Mwape has his sights firmly set on finishing top of the group and is likely to field a strong side although a number of changes may be inevitable. With expectations from back home very high, Zambia will look to avoid defeat in order to continue building momentum as they aim to win their maiden COSAFA title…....



