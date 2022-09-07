RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says hunger and willingness to achieve something new will push the team an extra mile when they face Premiero de Agosto this weekend in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg fixture at the Heroes Stadium. The two sides clashed for the first-time last season in the CAF Confederation’s Cup elimination round, with the Zambian envoys progressing after two hotly contested games. Like a battalion on war, confident Red Arrows believe they have what it takes to hand De Agosto another defeat on home soil this weekend. Mbewe said the zeal, hunger and willingness among the current crop of players to write their own history is motivation enough to get a positive result. “We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.