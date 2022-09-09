ZAMBIA’s highly ranked table tennis player Kunda Mubanga and her partner Leba Essevoh have qualified for the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles competition at the ongoing Africa Cup in Algeria. The duo beat Beranda Dina and Lailaa Edward 4-2 in the round of 16 at the ongoing championship that has attracted more than 120 participants. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Mubanga described their qualification into the quarter-finals as a step towards achieving a set target. She said competition levels among players is high, adding that lack of exposure is a major challenge for the Zambian players. “Well, the game was tough but we managed to progress to the quarter-finals and God willing we might find ourselves reaching the medal brackets…....



