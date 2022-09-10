THE Women’s national team progressed to the finals of the 2022 Hollywood Bets COSAFA championship after edging defending champions Tanzania in a three-goal-thriller at the Wolfson Stadium in Pretoria yesterday. Goals apiece from skipper Barbra Banda and midfielder Misozi Zulu were enough to earn the Bruce Mwape tutored side a spot in the finals where they are set to meet South Africa who edged neighbours Namibia 1-0. Mwape described the victory against Tanzania as sweet and revenge for last year’s defeat in the same competition where Zambia lost 5-4 on post-match penalties after playing to a goalless draw in regulation time. “A good result for the team that puts us an inch closer to attaining our set target. We came…...
Menu