“THIS is for you Zambians back home” were the words of Women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape after the Copper Queens were crowned champions of the 2022 Hollywood Bets COSAFA Championships in Pretoria, South Africa. A goal made from China through Barbra Banda’s 108th-minute beauty was all the Mwape tutored side needed to win their maiden COSAFA title. It was all tears of joy when the final whistle sounded as the Copper Queens broke into jubilations to celebrate their triumph with a 100 percent win record. “I’m happy with the result and most importantly, this title is for everyone back home. Finally, we have won it and we dedicate it to every Zambian back home. South Africa defended well and…...



