CHIPOLOPOLO coach Aljosa Asanovic has named a 27-member squad for the September FIFA window international friendly matches against Mali and Libya. The Croatian gaffer has named a mix of foreign-based players led by skipper Enock Mwepu and locals among them Joshua Mutale, and Ricky Banda while South Africa-based goalie Toaster Nsabata and Clatous Chama have made the squad from the legion of Africa-based players. On match day one, Zambia will play hosts Libya on September 21 before engaging the Eagles of Mali three days later. The matches will be played at the Martyrs of February Stadium after CAF moved the September round of qualification matches for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to March next year. Additionally, the…...



