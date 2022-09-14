RED Arrows technical director Oswald Mutapa says there is a need for the players to take responsibility when they face Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round return match. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mutapa said the team was wary of the huge mountain to climb that lay ahead but was quick to state players must take responsibility and do what is required of them. Mutapa said the technical bench has identified lapses the team made at the National Heroes stadium and that it had worked on the needed composure in front of goal. “We have identified the lapses we made and lack of composure in front of goal is one of them. To this…...



