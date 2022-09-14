ZAMBIA’s handball player Felix Kambundu has become the first player to ink a professional deal after joining Russian side Don Cossacks – SFedU on a season long loan deal. The 21-year-old who left the country yesterday ahead of the new challenge said he was ready to make the country proud and be a good ambassador. Speaking in an interview before departure, Kambundu said signing a professional handball contract is not only a dream come true but a life changer for him. “It’s a dream come true and a life changer for me. Those that have followed my game will always attest that this move has come at the right time when I’m enjoying good form. I’m excited especially since I’m…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.