RED Arrows players are confident that they will overturn their home defeat when they face Primeiro Agosto of Angola in the return leg of the CAF Champions League on Sunday. Arrows last weekend lost 1-0 at home in the first round, leaving them needing to score two or more goals and win to qualify for the second round. Speaking in an interview yesterday after the morning training session, striker Jammes Chamanga said the team was positive on overturning tables. Chamanga said the 1-0 defeat at home was nothing to worry about as the result was realistic to overturn. “The team is positive, we corrected the mistakes we made and the 1-0 advantage Agosto is carrying is not safe for them…...



