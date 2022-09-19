RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has described bowing out of the CAF Champions league as painful and disappointing following their 1- all draw away to Angolan giants De Agosto. The Zambian MTN Super League defending champions bowed out via a 2-1 aggregate score line having lost 1-0 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in the first leg. “A painful result especially that the boys gave their all this afternoon. We put in everything but bowing out like this is painful and disappointing. We scored an early goal and thought we are back in the game only to concede a silly goal. It’s a painful result but such is football,” Mbewe said. He said the team would now shift focus…...



