RED Arrows Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bruce Milunga says the team will shift focus to defending the MTN-FAZ Super League title after being booted out of the CAF Champions League at the weekend. Arrows were at the weekend eliminated from the CAF Champions League on a 2-1 score aggregate against Angolan side Clube Deportivo Primeiro de Agosto. The Zambian champions lost 1-0 at National Heroes stadium and were held to a 1-all draw in the return fixture in Luanda. Milunga said in an interview from Angola that their performance was disappointing and was aware that they had let down the Zambian people that were looking up to the team to perform well in the competition. He said their elimination was…...



