FORMER National team coach Wedson Nyirenda says the early elimination of Red Arrows from the CAF Champions league paints a bad picture of the Zambian game. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said the early exit was unfortunate and that Zambians had hope in the Airmen as they play a good brand of football locally and needed to replicate their performance in CAF competitions. “It is unfortunate that Arrows have been eliminated in the preliminaries of the CAF Champions League. It paints a bad picture of our game. I think a lot of Zambians and myself had confidence in the team. It’s very unfortunate and we hope we are learning lessons as a country,” Nyirenda said. He said the balance…...



