THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it has opened an inquiry on allegations of sexual harassment in Women’s football and has further written the Zambia Police. Social Media this week has gone awash with allegations that some officials in charge of Women’s teams in the country were sexually harassing players. In a statement issued to the media, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said though no record of an official complaint has been brought forward, the FA had opened an inquiry into the matter. “Although as FAZ we have no record of official complaints from anyone on the allegations, we consider these allegations very seriously and have opened an inquiry into the matter. We shall collaborate with the Zambia Police…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.