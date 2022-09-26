GREEN Buffaloes have opened a nine-point lead at the summit of the Midlands Netball Association (MINA) league table after beating second-placed Prison leopards during the Week 18 league fixtures played at the Napsa Sports Complex in Lusaka over the weekend. The win against Leopards saw Buffaloes increase their point tally to 48, nine clear of second-placed Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) sponsored outfits Prison Leopards who remained stuck on 39 points after the defeat. The Beauty Nakazwe-captained side dominated play from start to finish and saw them win the first quarter 10-3 before extending the lead in the second quarter which ended 26-17. Leopards gained some momentum in the third quarter, but experience seemed to work against them as they suffered…...



